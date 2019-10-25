Go to the main site
    Kazakh Ambassador to Switzerland officially assumes his duties

    25 October 2019, 10:38

    BERN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation Alibek Bakayev presented his credentials to the Federal President Ueli Maurer.

    During the ceremonial meeting the sides noted the high level of development of friendly ties between the two countries and discussed the upcoming events agenda including the highest level visits as well as the next session of the Kazakh-Swiss Intergovernmental committee for trade-economic cooperation to be held in Bern on October 28, 2019, Kazinform learnt from the MFA press service.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Switzerland
