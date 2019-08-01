Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Kazakh ambassador to Sweden given concurrent appointment to Denmark

    1 August 2019, 18:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kairat Abdrakhmanov will serve as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    «Ambassador Extraordinaryand Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Sweden KairatAbdrakhmanov was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of theRepublic of Kazakhstan to Denmark, concurrently in line with the presidentialdecree,» the president’s press service said in a statement.

    Previously KairatAbdrakhmanov served as Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the UN(2013-2016) and the Minister of Foreign Affairs (2016-2018).

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Appointments, dismissals Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    5 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul