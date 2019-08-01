Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Kazakh ambassador to Sweden given concurrent appointment to Denmark

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 August 2019, 18:22
Kazakh ambassador to Sweden given concurrent appointment to Denmark

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kairat Abdrakhmanov will serve as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

«Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Sweden Kairat Abdrakhmanov was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Denmark, concurrently in line with the presidential decree,» the president’s press service said in a statement.

Previously Kairat Abdrakhmanov served as Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the UN (2013-2016) and the Minister of Foreign Affairs (2016-2018).

Foreign policy    Appointments, dismissals   Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy