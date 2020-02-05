Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh Ambassador to Russia presents credentials to Vladimir Putin

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 February 2020, 20:02
Kazakh Ambassador to Russia presents credentials to Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Newly-appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation Yermek Kusherbayev presented his letters of credence to President Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

While greeting the Kazakh envoy, the Russian leader called Russia-Kazakhstan relations the example of reliable strategic partnership and alliance.

President Putin stressed that bilateral cooperation is based on solid historical, cultural and spiritual ties between the two countries. He also emphasized he appreciates the level of trust and interaction achieved with Kazakhstan’s leadership.

«Last year we had nine meetings with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Of course, we maintain close contact with our good friend Nursultan Nazarbayev,» Putin added.

According to him, trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia is expanding in all spheres, including industry, energy, and investment.

Vladimir Putin also praised Kazakhstan for providing a venue for the Astana process (International Meeting on the Syrian Settlement).

photo


That day the Russian President received letters of credence from 23 newly-appointed foreign ambassadors of the U.S., Germany, the UK, France, China, Iran, Australia, Sweden, and more.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Russia  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat
Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat