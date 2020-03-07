Go to the main site
    Kazakh Ambassador to Malaysia meets Group Chairman of Permodalan Nasional Berhad

    7 March 2020, 14:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On March 6, 2020, in Kuala Lumpur, Ambassador Bolat Imanbayev held a meeting with the Group Chairman of Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB), Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Dr. Ungku Zeti Akhtar Aziz, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Malaysia informs.

    During the conversation, Ambassador Imanbayev familiarized the counterpart with key points of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address «Constructive public dialogue - the basis of stability and prosperity of Kazakhstan» and outlined the importance of ongoing political transformations and economic reforms in accordance with the policy of continuity in all spheres of the state. Detailed information was provided on export, trade and investment potential of Kazakhstan and various sectors of economy, including energy, healthcare, agriculture, construction, oil and gas, tourism, engineering, etc.

    Having informed about the main economic indicators of the country, the Ambassador urged PNB to actively establish bilateral business contacts and take part in the implementation of Kazakhstan's investment projects.

    The parties emphasized the importance of the use of the possibilities of existing mechanisms of interaction, in particular, working groups created within the framework of the intergovernmental Joint Trade and Economic Committee as well as Kazakhstan-Malaysian Business Council for systematic solutions of the whole range of bilateral trade, economic and investment issues.

    In turn, the PNB Chairman noted the great potential for expanding cooperation in various fields between the two countries, including the importance of establishing contacts in the field of education in financial sector.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Malaysia
