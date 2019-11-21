Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Ambassador to India pays working visit to the State of Assam

21 November 2019, 15:58
Kazakh Ambassador to India pays working visit to the State of Assam

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – This week, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Yerlan Alimbayev paid a working visit to the State of Assam which is renowned over the world for its tea plantations and hotspot of cultures, wildlife and biodiversity, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Ambassador Alimbayev had a meeting with the Governor of the State of Assam and its Chief Minister, then, traveled onwards to Federation of Industry and Commerce of North Eastern Region where he held talks on doing business with Kazakhstan. The Kazakh diplomat informed about the preferences the Kazakhstan government is offering to foreign investors, as well as possibilities for exploration of mutual cooperation in agriculture, petrochemicals, textiles, tourism and many others.

