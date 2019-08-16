Kazakh Ambassador to Germany, Air Astana executives discuss coop prospects

BERLIN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Germany Dauren Karipov had a meeting with the representatives of Air Astana national air carrier - Susith Hettihewa, Regional General Manager, and Juliana Kionsek, Sales Marketing Manager, Kazinform learnt from the MFA press service.

The meeting was devoted to discussing the prospects of continued cooperation between the Embassy and Air Astana, as well as the possibility of organising joint events to raise Kazakhstan’s investment and tourism attractiveness.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of Air Astana’s maiden flight from Kazakhstan to Germany - in 2004 the first plane flew from Kostanay to Hannover.

The airline executives briefed on the plans to organise a press tour for German journalists in autumn, on participation of Air Astana in tourism exhibitions taking place in Germany, including the ITB International Tourism Fair, as well as raising awareness among German travel agencies about Kazakhstan.

Taking into account the growth of tourism flow as well as strengthening of trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries, Ambassador Karipov proposed considering the opportunity of launching direct flights between the Kazakh and German capitals.