Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh Ambassador to Germany, Air Astana executives discuss coop prospects

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
16 August 2019, 11:40
Kazakh Ambassador to Germany, Air Astana executives discuss coop prospects

BERLIN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Germany Dauren Karipov had a meeting with the representatives of Air Astana national air carrier - Susith Hettihewa, Regional General Manager, and Juliana Kionsek, Sales Marketing Manager, Kazinform learnt from the MFA press service.

The meeting was devoted to discussing the prospects of continued cooperation between the Embassy and Air Astana, as well as the possibility of organising joint events to raise Kazakhstan’s investment and tourism attractiveness.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of Air Astana’s maiden flight from Kazakhstan to Germany - in 2004 the first plane flew from Kostanay to Hannover.

The airline executives briefed on the plans to organise a press tour for German journalists in autumn, on participation of Air Astana in tourism exhibitions taking place in Germany, including the ITB International Tourism Fair, as well as raising awareness among German travel agencies about Kazakhstan.

Taking into account the growth of tourism flow as well as strengthening of trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries, Ambassador Karipov proposed considering the opportunity of launching direct flights between the Kazakh and German capitals.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Germany   Air Astana  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year