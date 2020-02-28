Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Ambassador to Ethiopia meets with MP Tagesse Chaffo

28 February 2020, 12:10
ADDIS ABABA. KAZINFORM - On February 27 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the FDRE Mr. B. Sadykov met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Ethiopian Parliament Mr. Tagesse Chaffo, Kazinform refers to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the conversation, the state and prospects of inter-parliamentary cooperation were discussed. The parties noted the friendly and constructive nature of relations established between the two countries.

Ambassador B. Sadykov acquainted the interlocutor with the main content of the Address of the Head of State to the people of Kazakhstan, the priority areas of the country's domestic and foreign policy, and proposals for expanding bilateral political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

In turn, Speaker T. Chaffo thanked Kazakhstan for opening the embassy in Ethiopia, stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral relations, assured in his full support for proposals for their development.


