    Kazakh Ambassador, Spain’s Senate Speaker hold talks

    18 March 2021, 13:03

    MADRID. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassaor Konstantin Zhigalov met with Pilar Llop, the Speaker of the Spanish Senate, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    During the meeting the ambassador told about the country’s achievements for 30 years of independence, the role of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev in providing Kazakhstan’s way and the country’s transformation into the leading state, modern economic and domestic situation, consistent political reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    The Speaker highly appreciated economic success of Kazakhstan which is the strategic partner of Spain and locomotive of socioeconomic reforms in Central Asia, the only state in Central Asia that signed the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the European Union in force, as well as democratic reforms.

    Besides, the parties debated epidemiological situation in both countries and measures taken to support population and key economic sectors.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

