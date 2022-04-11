Go to the main site
    Kazakh Ambassador, Saudi Arabia’s Hajj Minister debate quotas for Kazakhstani pilgrims

    11 April 2022, 20:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On April 7, 2022, H.E. Mr. Berik Aryn, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, held a meeting with H.E. Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia.

    During the meeting, the parties discussed several issues related to the upcoming Hajj Season, including the allocation of quotas for Kazakhstan pilgrims and the process of organizing the pilgrimage, the kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    H.E. Dr.Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah informed on the latest changes in the rules for organizing Umrah and Hajj and the existing special requirements introduced in places of pilgrimage amid the COVID-19.

    Ambassador Berik Aryn expressed gratitude to the Government of Saudi Arabia for the continuous attention and assistance provided to the citizens of Kazakhstan during their stay in the Kingdom for the pilgrimage.

    Following the meeting, the parties agreed to hold negotiations between representatives of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan to discuss organizational issues of the upcoming Hajj Season.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

