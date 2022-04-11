Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh Ambassador, Saudi Arabia’s Hajj Minister debate quotas for Kazakhstani pilgrims

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
11 April 2022, 20:40
Kazakh Ambassador, Saudi Arabia’s Hajj Minister debate quotas for Kazakhstani pilgrims

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On April 7, 2022, H.E. Mr. Berik Aryn, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, held a meeting with H.E. Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, the parties discussed several issues related to the upcoming Hajj Season, including the allocation of quotas for Kazakhstan pilgrims and the process of organizing the pilgrimage, the kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

H.E. Dr.Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah informed on the latest changes in the rules for organizing Umrah and Hajj and the existing special requirements introduced in places of pilgrimage amid the COVID-19.

Ambassador Berik Aryn expressed gratitude to the Government of Saudi Arabia for the continuous attention and assistance provided to the citizens of Kazakhstan during their stay in the Kingdom for the pilgrimage.

photo

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to hold negotiations between representatives of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan to discuss organizational issues of the upcoming Hajj Season.


Foreign policy    Religion   Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP