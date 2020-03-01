Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh Ambassador, Putrajaya Corporation President met

    1 March 2020, 11:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On February 28, 2020, Ambassador Bolat Imanbayev met with Putrajaya Corporation President Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim.

    During the meeting, parties have discussed the issues of further development and strengthening of bilateral cultural, humanitarian, trade and economic cooperation.

    It should be noted that according to the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2006, Putrajaya and Nur-Sultan both new centres of our countries are sister-cities, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region