Kazakh Ambassador, Putrajaya Corporation President met

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
1 March 2020, 11:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On February 28, 2020, Ambassador Bolat Imanbayev met with Putrajaya Corporation President Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim.

During the meeting, parties have discussed the issues of further development and strengthening of bilateral cultural, humanitarian, trade and economic cooperation.

It should be noted that according to the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2006, Putrajaya and Nur-Sultan both new centres of our countries are sister-cities, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
