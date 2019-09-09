Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan

    Kazakh Ambassador proud of UAE's mission to ISS, taking off from Baikonur Cosmodrome

    9 September 2019, 09:11

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The upcoming mission of the Emirati astronaut, Hazza Al Mansoori, to the International Space Station reflects the UAE’s overall progress, according to Madyar Menelikov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, WAM reports.

    He also expressed his pride at the launch of the mission from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

    The team travelling to the station, which also includes Oleg Skripushka, Team Leader, and Jessica Mir, Aviation Engineer, will travel into space on 25th September on Soyoz MS-15.

    In an interview with the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Menelikov noted that the historic launch will be attended by senior officials from Kazakhstan.

    «We would like to congratulate the UAE’s leadership, government and people on the occasion of this historic mission to the international space station,» he said, while noting the mutual cooperation between the two countries in the space sector and their future collaboration with Russia.

    Regarding a joint committee meeting between the two countries to be hosted by Abu Dhabi, he noted, «We thank the UAE for hosting this meeting, where we shall discuss important cooperation topics between our friendly countries in many areas, including in commerce, the economy, investment, education, culture, renewable energy and space.»

    «We are looking forward to more cooperation between our countries,» he added, while noting that the total value of Emirati foreign direct investments in Kazakhstan has reached US$2 billion.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and the UAE
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region