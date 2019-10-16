Kazakh Ambassador presents letters of credence to South African President

PRETORIA. KAZINFORM - Kanat Tumysh, new Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of South Africa, presented his letters of credence to Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, during a solemn ceremony held in the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

During the course of this event, Ambassador Tumysh conveyed to the Head of State sincere greetings and warm wishes from Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, especially for the RSA’s outstanding UN Security Council Presidency, commending the high level of Kazakh-South African political, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations aimed at strengthening interstate cooperation across the entire spectrum of ties.

The Ambassador confirmed the adherence of Kazakhstan’s leadership to further building-up efforts to improve mechanisms of mutually beneficial cooperation and updated about the key areas, outlined by President Tokayev in his this year’s most important speeches, in particular, the Inaugural statement and the State of the Nation Address. Yet, he mentioned Kazakhstan’s measures to diversify its economy, promote transit and transport potential and attract investment, and updated on the modernization of his country’s development in the political, social and economic spheres. This go in tune with the new initiatives of President Ramaphosa, elected in May 2019.

Tumysh also focused on the need to deepen cooperation in the international organizations, where both sides have repeatedly proved their reputation as promoters of the principles of multilateralism and supporters of anti-war and anti-nuclear policies. In particular, on the UN Security Council seat, with the tenure of Kazakhstan in 2017-2018, and South Africa in 2019-2020. He also voiced important initiatives of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the First President and Leader of Nation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in particular, to create a new geopolitical reality based on three dialogues, as well as to free our planet from the scourges of terrorism and WMD.

He pointed to the ideas of tolerance, as well as inter-ethnic and inter-confessional peace and harmony, promoted by his country. Kazakh diplomat also added, « Our countries have much in common. Both South Africa and Kazakhstan boast a diverse population with different ethnicities, religions, and traditions – a diversity that strengthens and enriches us «.

As President Ramaphosa highlighted: « It is friends like you with whom we seek to work to protect and strengthen the rules-based multilateral system of global governance… as well as to address poverty, inequality, war, terrorism and climate change. These challenges are inter-related and mutually reinforcing. We should work together to discourage unilateralism in matters of international trade and security. We must work together to defend the integrity of our multilateral institutions by ensuring that they are effective, inclusive and truly democratic «.

Touching on economic issues, the head of the host country called for the development of mutual tourism and investment: « To this effect, we will be hosting the second South Africa Investment Conference next month, from the 5 th to the 7 th of November. We welcome investors from your country to attend this Investment Conference and to see for themselves the potential for opportunities that exist in South Africa.»

The President also emphasized the commitment of the government and the people of South Africato deepening economic partnership, political dialogue and cooperation with Kazakhstan on matters of mutual interest, conveying warm greetings to the leadership of this friendly country. He wished to Ambassador K. Tumysh enjoyable and meaningful stay in South Africa.