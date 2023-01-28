Go to the main site
    Kazakh Ambassador presents letters of credence to President of Bulgaria

    28 January 2023, 10:40

    SOFIA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Viktor Temirbayev presented his Letters of Credence to President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev.

    During the meeting held after the ceremony of presenting credentials, the Ambassador conveyed warm greetings and best wishes on behalf of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and said that Astana attaches great importance to strengthening relations between the two countries, including the intensification of political dialogue as well as interaction in trade, economic, investment and transit-transport spheres. The Kazakh diplomat briefed on the ongoing political and socio-economic transformations in our country, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

    In turn, President Radev noted that Kazakhstan is the most important and main partner of Bulgaria in Central Asia, and is ready to develop and deepen cooperation with our country in areas of mutual interest. The President also congratulated the Ambassador on his official inauguration and wished success in further strengthening relations between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria.

    According to the established protocol practice, after presenting credentials to the President of Bulgaria, Ambassador Temirbayev laid a wreath at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier in Sofia.

    Photo: gov.kz

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan
