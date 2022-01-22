Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh Ambassador presents letters of credence to King of Morocco

    22 January 2022, 11:33

    RABAT. KAZINFORM The first Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Morocco with the residence in Rabat, Saulekul Sailaukyzy, presented letters of credence to His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

    During the official ceremony at the royal palace, the Kazakh diplomat conveyed to the King of Morocco warm greetings and best wishes of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and informed that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to further strengthening bilateral cooperation with Morocco, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

    In turn, Mohammed VI conveyed warm wishes to the President Tokayev stressing that he considers our country a reliable and important partner. The King congratulated the Ambassador on the official inauguration and wished her success in her future endeavours.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and EU discuss cooperation in water resources management in Brussels
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    3 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    4 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President