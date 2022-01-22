Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Ambassador presents letters of credence to King of Morocco

22 January 2022, 11:33
RABAT. KAZINFORM The first Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Morocco with the residence in Rabat, Saulekul Sailaukyzy, presented letters of credence to His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

During the official ceremony at the royal palace, the Kazakh diplomat conveyed to the King of Morocco warm greetings and best wishes of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and informed that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to further strengthening bilateral cooperation with Morocco, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

In turn, Mohammed VI conveyed warm wishes to the President Tokayev stressing that he considers our country a reliable and important partner. The King congratulated the Ambassador on the official inauguration and wished her success in her future endeavours.

