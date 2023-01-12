Kazakh Ambassador presents letters of credence to Federal President of Austria

VIENNA. KAZINFORM At the Hofburg Palace, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev presented his Letters of Credence to Federal President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen.

During the meeting held after the ceremony of presenting Credentials, the Ambassador conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the Federal President on behalf of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and informed that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to further strengthening bilateral cooperation with Austria, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Bakayev, on behalf of the Head of State, conveyed to Alexander Van der Bellen an invitation to the Astana International Forum, which will be held on June 8-9, 2023, in the capital of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh diplomat briefed on the country's ongoing political and socio-economic transformations and current foreign policy.

In turn, the Federal President conveyed warm wishes to President Tokayev and stressed that Kazakhstan is an important and reliable partner of Austria, with which Vienna is ready to develop close and multifaceted cooperation.

The parties' mutual interest in further expanding and deepening bilateral ties in all areas of interaction was noted.

At the end of the meeting, Alexander Van der Bellen congratulated the Ambassador on his official inauguration and wished success in further strengthening bilateral relations.





Фото: gov.kz