Kazakh Ambassador presents his credentials to President of Bangladesh

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
26 March 2022, 12:39
DHAKA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to India and to the People's Republic of Bangladesh concurrently Nurlan Zhalgasbayev presented his credentials to President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid.

During the conversation held at the «Bangabhaban» presidential palace Zhalgasbaev conveyed the best wishes to the Head and people of Bangladesh on behalf of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In addition, the Ambassador briefed the Bangladeshi President on the main provisions of the State of the Nation Address of President of Kazakhstan Tokayev.

photo

The parties exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, including interaction within the framework of the CICA and the OIC. Zhalgasbayev also briefed on the priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy and ongoing internal political and economic transformations in the country.

Following the conversation, the readiness of Nur-Sultan and Dhaka to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries was emphasized.

photo


