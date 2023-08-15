Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Sultan of Brunei Darussalam

    15 August 2023, 14:32

    BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN. KAZINFORM Bulat Sugurbayev, Non-Resident Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Brunei Darussalam, presented his credentials to Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    The Kazakh diplomat conveyed cordial greetings and best wishes of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

    The parties discussed the perspectives of bilateral relations, including cooperation in trade and economic, tourism, transport and logistics spheres.

    During the ceremony, Ambassador Sugurbayev also held a meeting with Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof, Minister of Foreign Affairs II of Brunei Darussalam. They agreed to sign an agreement on visa-free travel between the two countries.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    4 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    5 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador