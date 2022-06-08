Go to the main site
    Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Slovak President

    8 June 2022, 17:31

    BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador Tolezhan Barlybayev presented credentials to President of the Slovak Republic Zuzana Čaputová, Kazinform learnt from the MFA press service.

    During the ceremony, Ambassador Barlybayev expressed readiness for all-round promotion of the development of the Kazakh-Slovak cooperation and expansion of the two countries’ interaction at the international arena. The diplomat informed the Slovak side of the results of the republican referendum on constitutional amendments. He stressed that the results of the referendum will help strengthen the principles of democracy, supremacy of law and civil society in Kazakhstan.

    President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová noted the importance of further development of the political dialogue and broadening of trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between Slovakia and Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Europe
