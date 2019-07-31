Go to the main site
    Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Tajikistan

    31 July 2019, 17:35

    DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan Askar Tazhibayev presented credentials to President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. The ceremony was held at the Palace of Nations in Dushanbe, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    During the ceremony,Emomali Rahmon praised a high level of the Kazakh-Tajik relations and expressedreadiness for further strengthening of mutually beneficial, traditionallyfriendly ties between the two countries. The President of Tajikistan conveyed his best wishes to the FirstPresident of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of thecountry Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He wished successful and fruitful work to thenew Ambassador for the benefit of strengthening of the Kazakh-Tajikcooperation.


    Askar Tazhibayevassured the Tajik President that the Kazakh Embassy would take every effort to fulfillthe tasks set by the two countries’ leaders on strengthening and expanding centuries-longties of fraternity and friendship.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

