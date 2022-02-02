Go to the main site
    Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Sri Lanka

    2 February 2022, 17:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Zhalgasbayev presented his credentials to the President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    During the ceremony, the Head of the Sri Lankan state congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and expressed confidence that his further work in this position will contribute to the progressive development of mutually beneficial relations between the two countries.

    After the ceremony, an exchange of views took place, during which the parties noted the high level of political dialogue in bilateral and multilateral formats, in particular within the framework of the UN and CICA. Taking the opportunity, the Kazakh diplomat expressed hope for Sri Lanka's support in the issue of CICA transformation, and also informed the President of Sri Lanka about the CICA Summit scheduled to be held in October 2022. The interlocutors also exchanged views on the possibilities of increasing investment, tourism, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

    At the end of the meeting, President G.Rajapaksa asked to convey his best wishes to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and also wished the newly appointed Ambassador success in further strengthening Kazakh-Lankan relations.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan
