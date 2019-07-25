Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Singapore

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On 25 July 2019 Arken Arystanov, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Singapore presented his credentials to Halimah Yacob, President of the Republic of Singapore, Kazinform learnt from the MFA press service.

During the meeting the sides stressed the importanceof strengthening the friendly relations between the countries, which were laidby Nursultan Nazarbayev, First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy and Lee KuanYew, founding Prime Minister of Singapore.

Ambassador conveyed greetings from Kassym-JomartTokayev.

The parties underlined the need for strengthening thebilateral legal framework, including the entry into force of the Agreement onthe Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments and the completion of thenegotiation process on the Free Trade Agreement between the EAEU and Singaporeby 2019.

Halimah Yacob wished success to Ambassador in his newposition, expressed the readiness of the Singaporean side to provide assistanceto further development of bilateral cooperation, as well as her own willingnessto engage in active dialogue with Kazakhstan’s leaders.



