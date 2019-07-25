Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Singapore

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
25 July 2019, 21:55
Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Singapore

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On 25 July 2019 Arken Arystanov, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Singapore presented his credentials to Halimah Yacob, President of the Republic of Singapore, Kazinform learnt from the MFA press service.

During the meeting the sides stressed the importance of strengthening the friendly relations between the countries, which were laid by Nursultan Nazarbayev, First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy and Lee Kuan Yew, founding Prime Minister of Singapore.

Ambassador conveyed greetings from Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

photo

The parties underlined the need for strengthening the bilateral legal framework, including the entry into force of the Agreement on the Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments and the completion of the negotiation process on the Free Trade Agreement between the EAEU and Singapore by 2019.

photo

Halimah Yacob wished success to Ambassador in his new position, expressed the readiness of the Singaporean side to provide assistance to further development of bilateral cooperation, as well as her own willingness to engage in active dialogue with Kazakhstan’s leaders.

photo


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Singapore  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece