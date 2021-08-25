Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Serbia

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM - A ceremony of presenting credentials by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Madi Atamkulov to the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic took place at the Palace, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the bilateral meeting held after the ceremony, the President congratulated the Kazakh diplomat on his appointment and noted the high level of relations between the two countries. He also expressed his readiness to assist the further strengthening of traditionally friendly bilateral ties.

Ambassador Atamkulov, in turn, announced his intention in his activity to develop consistently cooperation between Kazakhstan and Serbia.

The two sides agreed on the need to utilize the high potential of interaction in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, in particular, on organization of mutual visits at the highest and high levels, joint projects and initiatives. At the same time, this year events are planned to be held under the auspices of two symbolic occasions – the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia and the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

At the end, President Vucic wished the Ambassador successful and productive work and conveyed his best wishes to the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.