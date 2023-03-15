Go to the main site
    Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Republic of South Africa

    15 March 2023, 13:37

    TSHWANE, Pretoria. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerkin Akhinzhanov has presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    During the ceremony, Yerkin Akhinzhanov conveyed warm greetings and best wishes of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and confirmed Astana's interest in further strengthening and expanding long-term cooperation with Pretoria, by intensifying political dialogue and interaction in trade, investment, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.



    President Ramaphosa expressed readiness to develop and deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, and also congratulated the Kazakh diplomat on official assumption of office and wished success in further strengthening the bilateral relations.




    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

