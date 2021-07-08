Go to the main site
    Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of India

    8 July 2021, 11:16

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurlan Zhalgasbayev presented his credentials to Ram Nath Kovind, President of India.

    During the ceremony, held in an online format taking into account the epidemiological situation in India, the President congratulated the Kazakh diplomat on his appointment and expressed confidence that his further work in this position would contribute to the progressive development of mutually beneficial relations based on strategic partnership between the two countries, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    During the exchange of views held after the ceremony, the sides noted the high level of political dialogue in bilateral and multilateral formats, discussed ways of possibilities of increasing trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

    At the end of the meeting, President Ram Nath Kovind conveyed his best wishes to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and wished the new Ambassador success in further strengthening Kazakh-Indian relations.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

