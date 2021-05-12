Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of European Commission

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Belgium, Head of the Mission to the European Union Margulan Baimukhan presented his credentials to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

After the presentation ceremony, a meeting took place, during which the Kazakh diplomat conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the head of the European Commission. The parties discussed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU within the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. In particular, they touched upon high-level political dialogue, trade, economic and investment cooperation, issues of green economy and environmental protection, as well as the tackling the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassador Baimukhan informed President von der Leyen about the measures taken by the Government of Kazakhstan to combat coronavirus, in particular the progress of vaccination of the population and the recently introduced QazVac vaccine developed by Kazakh scientists. He also spoke about the ongoing cooperation with the European Medicines Agency. The President of the European Commission accepted this news with great satisfaction.