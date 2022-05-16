Go to the main site
    Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Cuba

    16 May 2022, 13:09

    HAVANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Andrian Yelemesov presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez.

    Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parilla also participated in the event, which took place at the Revolution Palace, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    During the ceremony, the Cuban leader highly appreciated the opening of the Embassy of Kazakhstan, expressed hope for further development of bilateral cooperation and the continuation of the practice of mutual support in the international arena and asked to convey warm greetings to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    In turn, Ambassador Yelemesov conveyed the Head of State’s best wishes to the President of Cuba and noted that he warmly recalled his visit to Cuba in January 1995 as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. During the meeting, President Miguel Diaz-Canel highly appreciated the fact that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was the first of the representatives of the former Soviet republics to pay a visit to Cuba.


