Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of China

    4 December 2019, 15:59

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to China Gabit Koishibayev delivered credentials to President of China Xi Jinping, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    During the meeting President Xi Jinping conveyed warm greetings to First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Xi Jinping declared determination to promote close political dialogue to further deepen the eternal multilateral strategic partnership between the nations.

    In his turn, Koishibayev confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to develop and widen mutual beneficial cooperation with China and vowed to make every effort to promote the bilateral strategic partnership to a new level.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and China Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and EU discuss cooperation in water resources management in Brussels
    Kazakhstan’s Honorary Consulate opened in Serbia’s Zlatibor Region
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
    5 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies