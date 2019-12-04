Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to China Gabit Koishibayev delivered credentials to President of China Xi Jinping, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

During the meeting President Xi Jinping conveyed warm greetings to First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Xi Jinping declared determination to promote close political dialogue to further deepen the eternal multilateral strategic partnership between the nations.

In his turn, Koishibayev confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to develop and widen mutual beneficial cooperation with China and vowed to make every effort to promote the bilateral strategic partnership to a new level.