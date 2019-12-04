Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of China

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 December 2019, 15:59
Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to China Gabit Koishibayev delivered credentials to President of China Xi Jinping, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

During the meeting President Xi Jinping conveyed warm greetings to First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Xi Jinping declared determination to promote close political dialogue to further deepen the eternal multilateral strategic partnership between the nations.

In his turn, Koishibayev confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to develop and widen mutual beneficial cooperation with China and vowed to make every effort to promote the bilateral strategic partnership to a new level.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and China   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post