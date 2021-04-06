Go to the main site
    Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Brazil

    6 April 2021, 13:12

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador Bolat Nusupov delivered credentials to President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    The ambassador conveyed the President the greetings and best wishes on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The sides debated a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation and noted steady political dialogue between the two nations, significant potential for the development of trade and economic, investment ties and cooperation at multilateral platforms.

    The ambassador highlighted the country’s interest in expanding cooperation in agriculture, mining and processing industries, mutual trade and attracting Brazilian investments in Kazakhstan.

    In his turn, the President of Brazil expressed readiness in active cooperation with Kazakhstan in all spheres of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

