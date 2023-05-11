Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Algeria

ALGIERS. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Kairat Lama Sharif presented his credentials to Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the President of the People's Democratic Republic Algeria, as Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Algeria at the El Mouradia Palace.

During the conversation after the presentation of his credentials, Ambassador Lama Sharif conveyed warm words of greeting and best wishes from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and stressed that our country attaches great importance to the further strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Algeria, including intensification and interaction in trade, economic, transport and logistics spheres, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

The Kazakh diplomat also briefed President Tebboune on the ongoing political and socio-economic reforms in a Just and Fair Kazakhstan. In turn, the President of Algeria highly appreciated the reforms undertaken at the initiative of the leadership of Kazakhstan.