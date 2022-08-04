Qazaq TV
Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Lebanese President
4 August 2022 12:45

BEIRUT. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Lebanon Rassul Zhumaly handed over credentials to President of this country General Michel Aoun, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

After the ceremony, Rasul Zhumaly informed the Lebanese President of internal and foreign policy of Kazakhstan and the course of democratic and market reforms. Having noted the decision of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on transformation of Kazakhstan’s Diplomatic Mission in Beirut, Rassul Zhumaly pointed out Kazakh side’s interest in further development cooperation with the Arab world, in particular, with Lebanon.

In turn, Michel Aoun stated Lebanon’s readiness to develop mutually beneficial ties with Kazakhstan. He said that he puts high hopes on the future of the bilateral trade-economic, humanitarian and tourist relations.

Upon completion of the talk, the Lebanese Leader conveyed best wishes to the leadership and people of Kazakhstan.




Фото : gov.kz

