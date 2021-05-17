Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh ambassador presents credentials to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov

Adlet Seilkhanov
17 May 2021, 18:18
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Rapil Zhoshybayev handed over the credentials to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the ceremony the Kyrgyz President congratulated the Kazakh ambassador on assuming the post and expressed confidence that his work will contribute to further development of good-neighborly ad mutually beneficial relations between the counties.

At the meeting Ambassador Rapil Zhoshybayev underscored that Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has always supported the brotherly and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan and that such a course is continued by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The sides pointed out the high-level political dialogue in bilateral and multilateral formats, discussed the prospects for expanding further the trade and economic, investment, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

In conclusion, the Kyrgyz President conveyed his best wishes to Nursultan Nazarbayev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as well as wished the ambassador successful ad fruitful work aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two nations.

