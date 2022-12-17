Kazakh ambassador presents credentials to King Charles III

LONDON. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Magzhan Ilyassov presented his credentials to His Majesty King Charles III. During the ceremony held at Buckingham Palace, the interlocutors discussed the state and prospects of bilateral relations. The parties also discussed issues of transition to green energy, environmental protection and sustainable development, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the King inquired about the situation in the country and the region and with great warmth recalled his visit to Kazakhstan in 1996.

In his turn, the Ambassador invited Charles III to visit our country at any convenient time. Along with this, he informed the monarch about the upcoming official visit of the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi to London.

The King expressed his hope that the forthcoming visit of Tileuberdi would further strengthen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Great Britain.

It should be noted, that the ceremony was symbolically held in the year of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Great Britain.





Photo: gov.kz