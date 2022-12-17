Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh ambassador presents credentials to King Charles III

17 December 2022, 11:15
Kazakh ambassador presents credentials to King Charles III

LONDON. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Magzhan Ilyassov presented his credentials to His Majesty King Charles III. During the ceremony held at Buckingham Palace, the interlocutors discussed the state and prospects of bilateral relations. The parties also discussed issues of transition to green energy, environmental protection and sustainable development, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the King inquired about the situation in the country and the region and with great warmth recalled his visit to Kazakhstan in 1996.

In his turn, the Ambassador invited Charles III to visit our country at any convenient time. Along with this, he informed the monarch about the upcoming official visit of the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi to London.

The King expressed his hope that the forthcoming visit of Tileuberdi would further strengthen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Great Britain.

It should be noted, that the ceremony was symbolically held in the year of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Great Britain.


Photo: gov.kz

Related news
Heaviest UK snowfall since 2013 brings travel to halt as flights suspended, roads closed
Kazakhstan and US reflect on 2022 results
Теги:
Read also
Kazakh, Croatian FMs hold telephone conversation
Kazakhstan establishes visa-free regime with member state of Caribbean Community CARICOM
Egypt supports political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan
Screenings of Kazakh films held in India
Political reforms in Kazakhstan discussed at Office of President of Hungary
3rd round of Kazakh-Mexican political consultations held in Mexico
Kazakhstan and US reflect on 2022 results
Lithuania welcomes reforms in Kazakhstan - Gabrielius Landsbergis
News Partner
Popular
1 Energy cooperation with Kazakhstan discussed in Romania
2 All schools in Kyrgyzstan transferred to online
3 Kazakhstan celebrates 3rd win in IIHF U18 World Championship Division I
4 Almaty to host ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup
5 Sadyr Zhaparov congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Kazakhstan’s Independence Day

News