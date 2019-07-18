Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Head of State of Malaysia

KUALA-LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - The solemn ceremony of presenting the Credential Letters by Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbaev to the Head of State of Malaysia His Majesty Al-Sultan Adullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong XVI of Malaysia was held at the Royal Palace «Istana Negara», Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Malaysia.

The Ambassador conveyed warm greetings tothe Head of State of Malaysia on behalf of President of KazakhstanKassym-Jomart Tokayev and emphasized the interest of his country in furtherexpanding and strengthening of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation withMalaysia.

During the bilateral meeting, which wasfollowed to the ceremony, Ambassador Imanbayev noted that Kazakhstan-Malaysiatrade-economic and investment relations are characterized by a high level ofcomprehensive cooperation, which affirms by the growth of mutual trade. For thefirst 4 months of 2019, bilateral trade increased by more than 6 times comparedto the same period of 2018.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong XVI of Malaysiacommended the successes of Kazakhstan achieved during the years of independenceand reaffirmed the interest in further enhancing traditionally friendly,mutually beneficial ties between our countries.

His Majesty conveyed best wishes to theFirst President of Kazakhstan - Nazarbayev and newly elected PresidentKassym-Jomart Tokayev and wished further progress and prosperity to the peopleof Kazakhstan.