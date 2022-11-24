Go to the main site
    Kazakh Ambassador presents credential to Uzbek President

    24 November 2022, 22:48

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador Beibut Atamkulov delivered credentials to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    During the meeting following the ceremony the Uzbek President positively appreciated the current state and development of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan relations in political, trade and economic, and humanitarian spheres noting mutual interest in strengthening bilateral ties.

    The Uzbek President said that the countries have a huge potential and expressed commitment to further deepening of mutual beneficial cooperation between the two nations.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will sign a treaty on demarcation of the state boundary.


    Photo: gov.kz

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

