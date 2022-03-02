Go to the main site
    Kazakh Ambassador met with Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians

    2 March 2022, 22:25

    YEREVA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev met with Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

    During the conversation, Ambassador informed about the measures taken by the Government of Kazakhstan for socio-economic modernization in the Republic of Kazakhstan, aimed at improving the welfare and living standards of the population. Particular attention was paid to explaining the course of political and democratic reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    The Supreme Patriarch was given a Message from the Head of State with invitation to take part in the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Kazakhstan on September 14-15, 2022, the Kazakh MFA’s official website reads.

    The Catholicos of All Armenians expressed support for the policy of the leadership of Kazakhstan, and also noted the special role of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the development of interfaith and inter-civilizational dialogue.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

