Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh Ambassador met with Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
2 March 2022, 22:25
Kazakh Ambassador met with Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians

YEREVA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev met with Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II.

During the conversation, Ambassador informed about the measures taken by the Government of Kazakhstan for socio-economic modernization in the Republic of Kazakhstan, aimed at improving the welfare and living standards of the population. Particular attention was paid to explaining the course of political and democratic reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Supreme Patriarch was given a Message from the Head of State with invitation to take part in the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Kazakhstan on September 14-15, 2022, the Kazakh MFA’s official website reads.

The Catholicos of All Armenians expressed support for the policy of the leadership of Kazakhstan, and also noted the special role of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the development of interfaith and inter-civilizational dialogue.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final