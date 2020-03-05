Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh Ambassador met with State Secretary of Foreign Affairs Ministry of Sweden

    5 March 2020, 12:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with the State Secretary of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Robert Rydberg, Kazinform refers to the website of the Kazakh Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

    Current issues of Kazakh-Swedish cooperation in the context of dynamically developing political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations between the two countries have been discussed. The parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in exchanging experience in strengthening peace and security, peacekeeping, ensuring sustainable development, and promoting democratic reforms.
    Considering the experience of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship of the OSCE in 2010, the parties agreed on close cooperation in the context of Sweden’s forthcoming OSCE chairmanship in 2021.
    It should be noted that Kazakhstan and Sweden successfully completed their missions as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018 and continue to work together to advance globally, in particular non-proliferation issues.

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region