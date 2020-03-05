Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Ambassador met with State Secretary of Foreign Affairs Ministry of Sweden

5 March 2020, 12:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with the State Secretary of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Robert Rydberg, Kazinform refers to the website of the Kazakh Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

Current issues of Kazakh-Swedish cooperation in the context of dynamically developing political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations between the two countries have been discussed. The parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in exchanging experience in strengthening peace and security, peacekeeping, ensuring sustainable development, and promoting democratic reforms.
Considering the experience of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship of the OSCE in 2010, the parties agreed on close cooperation in the context of Sweden’s forthcoming OSCE chairmanship in 2021.
It should be noted that Kazakhstan and Sweden successfully completed their missions as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018 and continue to work together to advance globally, in particular non-proliferation issues.


