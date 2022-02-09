Kazakh Ambassador met with Chair of Foreign Affairs Committee of Seimas of Lithuania

VILNIUS. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Viktor Temirbayev met with the newly elected Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Seimas of Lithuania Laima Andrikienė, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The parties discussed current issues of Kazakh-Lithuanian cooperation in the political, trade and economic spheres, as well as improving collaboration between the two countries under the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

During the meeting, it is agreed that inter-parliamentary cooperation would intensify and the leadership of the Seimas of Lithuania would pay an official visit to Nur-Sultan soon.

Ambassador informed his interlocutor about the main aspects of political and socio-economic reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, which aimed at the country's dynamic economic development and improving the welfare of citizens.

«Lithuania and the European Union attach great importance to strengthening and expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan, which is a leader in Central Asian region,» Laima Andrikienė emphasized in turn.

Viktor Temirbayev informed about the government's measures to stabilize the situation in Kazakhstan after the January tragedy. He provided information on the progress of the investigation by Kazakhstan’s law enforcement agencies of all the circumstances of the events.

At the end of the meeting, Laima Andrikienė expressed her support to the friendly people of Kazakhstan and wished peace and stability to our country.