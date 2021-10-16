Kazakh Ambassador meets with Ukraine Energy Minister

KYIV. KAZINFORM - The Ambassador of Kazakhstan Darkhan Kaletayev held a meeting with the Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Kazakh diplomat informed the minister about the development of the country's energy sector. In this context, the interlocutors discussed the prospects for further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Ukraine. Darkhan Kaletayev expressed Kazakhstan's readiness to share the experience accumulated over the years of independence in the field of exploration and production of oil and gas fields, as well as attracting foreign investments and advanced technologies for this purpose.

Touching upon the issues of interaction in the field of nuclear energy, the parties noted the positive experience of cooperation in this area between our countries. In this regard, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan asked for Ukraine's support for Kazakhstan's candidacy to join the IAEA East European Group, stressing that the IAEA's activities are of a technical nature.

At the end of the meeting, Darkhan Kaletayev invited German Galushchenko to visit Kazakhstan for a more detailed presentation of the energy sector of Kazakhstan.