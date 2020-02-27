Go to the main site
    Kazakh Ambassador meets with Turkmenistan ministers

    27 February 2020, 17:40

    ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador Yerkebulan Sapiyev held working meetings with Education Minister Mamedmurad Geldyniyazov and Culture Minister of Turkmenistan Atageldy Shamuradov in Ashgabat, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    During the meeting with the Education Minister debated were the current state and prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan in the sphere of education, pressing issues concerning digitalization, exchange of experience, exchange of students, participation in school and students’ international Olympiads, conclusion of agreements between the higher educational establishments of two nations.

    The talks with the Culture Minister focused on further strengthening of Kazakhstan –Turkmenistan cultural and humanitarian ties. In particular, the parties discussed the holding of bilateral cultural events, including the Culture Days of Turkmenistan in Kazakhstan, extension of legal base for cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, realization of joint cultural projects.

    Besides, the Kazakh diplomat briefed on commemorative events dated to the 1150th anniversary of birth of Al Farabi and 175th anniversary of Abai and invited Turkmenistan to take an active part in conferences and symposiums on the legacy of Al Farabi and Abai.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

