    Kazakh Ambassador meets with Shri Vikas Swarup

    14 March 2020, 14:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Ambassador Yerlan Alimbayev met with Shri Vikas Swarup, newly appointed Secretary West, MEA on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakh MFA’s press service.

    They discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects of interaction.

    During the meeting, the Indian diplomat noted that Kazakhstan is India’s main trade and investment partner in Central Asia.

    Both diplomats agreed to continue close working contacts.

    It should be noted that Mr. Swarup is an author of a number of best-sellers, based on the script of one of which the Oscar-winning film «Slumdog Millionaire» was shot in India.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and India
