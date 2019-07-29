Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Kazakh ambassador meets with Egyptian Minister of Higher Education

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 July 2019, 19:41
Kazakh ambassador meets with Egyptian Minister of Higher Education

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Last week, Arman Isagaliyev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Cairo, met with H.E. Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of Egypt. The meeting was also attended by Dr. Muhammad Shahhat Al-Jindi, rector of the Nur-Mubarak Kazakh-Egyptian University of Islamic Culture, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the conversation, the Kazakh diplomat informed the Minister about the reforms in the field of education and science carried out by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and shared the latest achievements of the leading universities of Kazakhstan. By mentioning that Kazakh universities occupy high places in the world education rankings, ambassador Isagaliyev emphasized interest of Kazakhstan in expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with higher education institutions in Egypt.

In this context, the parties discussed the project of opening a branch of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University at the Galala Academy as well as the invitation of Egyptian students to study at various universities in Kazakhstan. In addition, in order to further develop the Kazakh-Egyptian University of Islamic Culture «Nur-Mubarak» and turn it into a regional university, the issues related with increasing assistance from the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the Arab Republic of Egypt were considered.

In turn, Minister H. Abdel Ghaffar, highly appreciating the active development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Egypt, expressed interest in implementing breakthrough projects with Kazakhstan in the field of education and science. He warmly recalled his working visit to Kazakhstan in September 2017, during which he was acquainted with the educational system and the achievements of universities in our country. At the same time, he did not hide his admiration for the capital of Kazakhstan - Nur-Sultan city, as well as Nazarbayev University, which he was able to visit.

Education   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches